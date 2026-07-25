a16z crypto

a16z crypto

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Real Estate Novelist's avatar
The Real Estate Novelist
16h

Can’t wait to see how tokenized mortgages begin competing against traditional mortgage providers. We may see lower yields regardless of central bank policy.

Reply
Share
Gianfranco P's avatar
Gianfranco P
17h

Does it mean traditional brokers like Interactive Brokers need to innovate or risk falling behind retail demand?

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 a16z crypto · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture