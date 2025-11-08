Technology is changing how we communicate, but writing will always define how we think, what we do, and who we are. So why write? a16z crypto editor and podcast host

1. Write to think

Writing forces you to make sense of your thoughts — to translate inner monologue into something intelligible to the outside world. You need to consider each idea carefully enough to make it clear to someone else: a group, a stranger, a friend, or your future self. This process can reveal the gaps in your reasoning — the holes, inconsistencies, contradictions, and self-deceptions. Write more to think better.

2. Write to remember

Writing is one of the few ways to slow things down and hold onto your own thoughts. Every note or post is a snapshot of who you were, what you noticed, and what you told yourself you cared about. Your writing is a moment in time you can revisit and revise. You can edit your words to reflect who you are today, or choose to see yourself more clearly and change how you behave.

3. Write to connect

When you write in public — a post, an idea, a half-formed thought — it usually disappears into the mist. But sometimes, the thing lands. Someone gets it. They reply. A thread knits people together who might never have connected otherwise. Writing lights a beacon: it’s thinking aloud and seeing who shares your taste, your worldview, your wavelength.

4. Write to lead

The secret of influence is to give people better language for what they already believe. When you articulate an idea precisely, it becomes portable. Other people can pick it up, use it, and spread it. The clearer your words, the easier they are to repeat. Success is making sense of something others already feel, articulating it, and hearing it repeated back at you.

5. Write to feel

Writing hones taste. When you write, you have to make choices. When you make choices, you start noticing the difference between what works, what doesn’t, and the delta between. AI can produce endlessly, but it can’t tell the difference between what sounds human and what sounds hollow. As a human, your job is taste. In an age where anyone can generate infinite content, it’s the only thing that stands out.

GETTING THE WORD OUT

Editorial marketing 101

Everyone is a publisher, and every company is a media company — so how can you and your startup make the most of your content strategy? a16z crypto editor-in-chief

shares hard-earned frameworks for investing in content, taking ownership over your company’s narrative, and building out an editorial calendar that showcases who you are and what you can do in a noisy environment. These frameworks cover everything from your first hire to finding your edge beyond just vibes.

Social media for startup founders

Algorithms evolve, trendy platforms emerge, new viral content types catch on. There will always be another account to create or experiment to run — so, once you run the experiment, how can you tell what’s working?

Here’s a practical guide from a16z crypto’s social media and growth leads on taking a social presence from 0 to 1 — including starting from scratch, setting goals, identifying a target audience, and measuring success.

3 tips for navigating the media landscape

Going direct is an important part of any startup playbook, but founders should also understand how to engage with the media. Here are three tips on navigating this changing landscape.

FURTHER READING

19 books for builders

In our long tradition of sharing what we’re reading, we’ve put together a list of books curated for this year’s a16z crypto Founders Summit — an event to help founders connect with each other and share insights on navigating an ever-evolving industry.

These books aren’t just for crypto founders. The picks cover company building, cities, finance, and memes; strategy games and strategy in competition; histories of explorers, athletes, and soldiers; plus some philosophy and sci-fi, too. Check out the list here.

NEWS AND UPDATES

Crypto Czar David Sacks on regulatory CLARITY and more

In this special crossover with the a16z podcast, David Sacks, the U.S. government’s AI and crypto czar, joins a16z cofounders Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz with General Partner Erik Torenberg to dig into:

The fight over open source software,

The status of tech regulation and legislation (like the CLARITY Act for crypto),

What’s at stake in the geopolitical race with China, and more.

…always has been

a16z crypto editorial team

