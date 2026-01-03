web3 with a16z

web3 with a16z

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
3d

Strong take on privacy as chain lock-in. The bridging secrets point is underrated; most chains compete on throughput but once you introduce real privacy, the metadata leakage risk at boundaries creates genuine network effects. I've been watching similar dynmics play out with agent interoperability where context switching costs matter way more than raw compute. The zkVM prover hitting 10,000x overhead is wild timing too, since that makes verifiable cloud computing economically viable right as AI workloads get distribution-sensitive.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Daniel Olshansky's avatar
Daniel Olshansky
2m

> The invisible tax on the open web

@a16z A few months ago we change our direction at grove.city to solve this exact problem.

TAL: https://olshansky.substack.com/p/why-micro-tipping-is-the-fuel-for

Let me know if you're down to try the product! We're in an open beta.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 a16z crypto · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture