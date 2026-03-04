a16z crypto

a16z crypto

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christian Heeg's avatar
Christian Heeg
2d

„Stablecoins can move money. They cannot yet do the rest.“

My favorite line.

Apart of that:

Stablecoins are obviously in competition with card, but I think this is also where mental models become inconsistent quickly, as in most aspects stablecoins behave much more like (digital) cash payments than card payments.

In any case - good read.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Leo Clark Ribeiro's avatar
Leo Clark Ribeiro
2d

Love the content and insight 🫡

Reply
Share
1 reply
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 a16z crypto · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture