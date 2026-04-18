a16z crypto

a16z crypto

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
stefaan's avatar
stefaan
2d

Love this article. I agree that cryptographic verification will become the bottleneck when intelligence gets commoditized and that the trust layer needs to be built into the architectural infra layer. At Akave.ai, we are betting it has to start at the data/storage layer.

Last week I was at Humanx and most vendors I spoke to were talking about agent observability and how to build a trust layer around the agents.... We are still early in the phase of agentic scaling, where we are still trying to observe how these agents operate, but don't have real control yet.

Our hypothesis: the market is focused on observability right now, but soon will move to verifiable auditability. As agents scale and fail in ways that impact business, verifiable auditability will be key to prove with confidence. I give it a few more major public hacks before people wake up.

And it has to be architectural, with zero-trust designs in mind. That's why we built Akave. Enterprise-grade verifiable object store, an object storage with S3 APIs and cryptographic provenance with on-chain attestation for each transaction. Every object the agent touches gets an immutable record.

And that combined with x402 settlement on top, you get full auditability: access, data integrity, who paid for it, settlement onchain. One chain of custody across agents

Still early days, but then again we see more synergies converging across agentic AI and blockchain and we believe it's happening at the infra layer, not only at app layer.

Reply
Share
Max Nuss's avatar
Max Nuss
2d

They are pushing, to have everyone the E-ID for identification and later on for the Behavior-Control-Matrix for the beast System - but in the Name of Jesus the Christ - this Systems will collaps, everyone will have to work, to make business, to function under the Mountain of the Lords House! At the end - Light always prevails. Zion is raising its voice! Get ready!!

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 a16z crypto · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture