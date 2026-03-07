a16z crypto

Jaci Turner
The automation vs. verification framing is one of the most useful lenses I’ve seen for understanding the next phase of the AI economy. One thing that feels increasingly important in practice is where verification actually happens.

In many real deployments, the critical moment isn’t during generation; it’s at the decision boundary, right before AI output influences a real action: a financial approval, a medical recommendation, a security response, or even a strategic business choice.

As automation costs continue to fall faster than verification costs, the real infrastructure challenge may be building reliable governance and verification layers at that boundary — systems that preserve human authority while allowing AI to scale.

If the paper is right about the “verification bottleneck,” the organizations that solve this layer well may end up defining the next generation of AI infrastructure.

