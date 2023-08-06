1. 📣 Talks track: On marketing, content, community building, more

Whether you’re interested in joining a web3 community, contributing to an existing project, or building something new, there’s lots to keep on top of in crypto. Over the last few weeks, we published all 30+ talks from our most recent Crypto Startup School (CSS), a program that connects builders with the resources, expertise, and networks they need to navigate the industry.

This week we’re highlighting strategies for social media, content marketing, community building, and more. Web3 projects that are owned and guided by communities have created a new design space for marketers, from running discord channels to distributing rewards to community members. The question isn’t how can we adapt traditional marketing to web3? It’s how can web3 revamp traditional marketing?

Speakers at this year’s Crypto Startup School distilled their expertise – across media, developer relations, community building, and more – into frameworks for companies of all industries, sizes, and stages.

Watch these recently released talks to learn more:

Check out the rest of the CSS presentations here. The curriculum covers everything from zero knowledge proofs and SNARKs to go-to-market guides and more.

🎧 Marketing web3: Audience, Community, More, with Amanda Cassatt, Kim Milosevich, and Sonal Chokshi – trends and tactics for anyone working on growth marketing, community management, or developer relations in web3 and web2.

📝 Some reasons to build your startup in web3, by Chris Dixon - on how web3 unlocks powerful new marketing techniques.

2. 🔭 View from inside: Strategy and operations for web3

MC Lader and Sonal Chokshi

The latest episode of our web3 with a16z podcast sits down with Uniswap Labs COO Mary Catherine (aka MC) Lader to chat about decentralized finance (DeFi); business strategy in a world of open source; as well as organizational structure, hiring, metrics, community engagement, app store policies, and much more.

