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Alexander Dzhedzheya's avatar
Alexander Dzhedzheya
20h

Hello friends, I am a macroeconomist with 13 years of experience. Would it be possible for us to collaborate? If you’re interested, please take a look at my profile and my articles.)

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Brian Naughton's avatar
Brian Naughton
3d

Fascinating article! This is exactly the boundary we’re working on at DeRisk: agents are getting good at spotting vulnerable DeFi states, but the hard part is still composing the path from “this can break” to “this reproduces on a fork.”

Our experience is that the answer changes when the agent is not starting cold. If it begins with protocol-level primitives, historical exploit cohorts, and live on-chain state, PoC construction becomes less of a blank-search problem and more of a downstream verification step. That is the reason we built CIR, our Canonical Intermediate Representation, as a primitive layer for classifying protocol behaviour (and risk) across different execution environments.

We have a recent governance-timelock/oracle-configuration case under active review where the pipeline did bridge that gap: from architectural risk classification through to a runnable Foundry mainnet-fork reproduction of a non-privileged, pre-positioned execution path capable of extracting roughly $16M in borrowable liquidity across multiple lending markets. And this was not a one-off: we have other PoC examples where the system moves from risk classification to executable reproduction.

To be clear, this is defensive research and responsible disclosure. But the important point is that the system did not merely flag a theoretical issue. It produced a working, executable reproduction against real protocol state.

That feels directly adjacent to your central finding. The bottleneck is not vulnerability recognition alone, but composition, sequencing, and economic judgement. The open question is what kind of architecture helps agents cross that gap reliably. Given the recent escalation in DeFi exploit activity, the uncomfortable follow-up is whether defenders and security researchers are the only ones trying to answer that question.

Daejun / Matt, I’d be very interested to compare notes on how CIR-style protocol primitives relate to the formal-methods primitives in your work.

Brian Naughton

Founder, DeRisk Systems

https://derisk.systems

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