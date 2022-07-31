1. Top of mind: Keeping DAOs safe from malicious voters

Pranav Garimidi, Scott Duke Kominers, Tim Roughgarden

One of the benefits of DAO governance is permissionless voting rights, which gives people the ability to vote on various issues through fungible token ownership. But this can be vulnerable to attacks where someone acquires voting power through legitimate means… and then uses that voting power to manipulate the protocol instead. What to do? In this article, a16z crypto researchers share a simple equation and framework that could help mitigate the threat.

read the article

debate & discussion: Vitalik Buterin, co-creator of Ethereum, voiced a counterargument to this piece here

his responses/ suggestions to others discussing the piece, here and here

more context on his views here

2. Research overviews: Verifiable Delay Functions

Joseph Bonneau

In this a16z crypto research seminar series talk, research partner Joseph Bonneau provides an overview of Verifiable Delay Functions — a new cryptographic tool developed since 2018 — and on time-based crypto more generally. He covers applications, basic constructions, and open questions.

watch the video

3. News & moves: Regulatory recap

David Sverdlov

🌽 Commodity Futures Trading Commission

CFTC Commissioner Caroline D. Pham issued a statement critical of the SEC’s charges against a former Coinbase product manager, calling the case a “striking example of ‘regulation by enforcement.’”

📈 Securities and Exchange Commission

The SEC alleged that 9 crypto assets are securities after filing insider trading charges against three individuals. The crypto assets called out include AMP, RLY, DDX, XYO, RGT, LCX, POWR, DFX, and KROM. The Department of Justice announced parallel criminal proceedings.

Ranking Member for the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Senator Pat Toomey, echoed CFTC Commissioner Pham’s SEC criticism in a letter addressed to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler.

The Director of the SEC’s Enforcement unit, Gurbir Grewal, asked Congress’s House Financial Services Subcommittee on Investor Protection, Entrepreneurship, and Capital Markets, for additional resources to hire more people for enforcement.

🏦 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation / Federal Reserve Board of Governors

The FDIC and FRB issued a joint letter demanding that Voyager Digital cease and desist from making false and misleading statements regarding its FDIC deposit insurance status and to correct any such prior statements. The letter represents the first time the FDIC and FRB have taken action against a digital asset company relating to FDIC insurance. See the FDIC’s follow-up advisory and fact sheet for more.

🌏 Global

🇬🇧 United Kingdom The U.K. Treasury announced its proposed digital asset legislation, which will modify existing rules for banking and payment systems to cover digital assets. This legislation is the first legal step toward recognizing certain types of crypto assets as a valid method of payment in the U.K.

🇸🇬 Singapore The Managing Director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Ravi Menon, announced that Singapore will broaden cryptocurrency regulations to cover more activities.

🇮🇹 Italy Coinbase and Crypto.com announced that they received regulatory approval from the Organismo Agenti de Mediatori in Italy as a provider of virtual currency and digital wallet services, which will enable them to offer a suite of products and services to customers in Italy.



…horrendous tech predictions



--Robert Hackett, Tim Sullivan, and Sonal Chokshi



You’re receiving this newsletter since you signed up for it on our websites or elsewhere (you can opt out using the ‘unsubscribe’ link below). Please note that this newsletter is provided for informational purposes only, and should NOT be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. Furthermore, the content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors in any a16z funds. This newsletter may link to other websites or other information obtained from third-party sources, but a16z has not independently verified nor makes any representations about the current and enduring accuracy of such information. Please see a16z.com/disclosures for additional important details, including link to list of investments.