TradFi’s tipping point: Fidelity CEO Abigail Johnson on stablecoins, Bitcoin, and more

Fidelity Chairman and CEO Abigail Johnson takes us inside the institution’s decade-long journey in crypto — from early Bitcoin mining to building custody infrastructure that other institutions now rely on, to thoughts on stablecoins then vs. now and on how the company decides what to build vs. buy.

Johnson reveals (in conversation with a16z crypto COO Anthony Albanese) how Fidelity sifted through dozens of use cases, why only one truly mattered at first, and how that early insight set the course for everything that followed.

Whether you’re a traditional finance institution exploring crypto, a startup seeking to partner with TradFi, or just someone who wants to understand how innovation happens inside large, established institutions — this episode is your guide to what we’ve been calling “The Year of Institutional Adoption” and beyond.

00:47 – “Is this real?”: Early experiments

02:30 – A use case that changed everything

04:18 – Surprises in early bitcoin mining

05:44 – First consumer business

08:50 — Embedding throughout Fidelity

10:00 – Responding to the regulatory freeze

13:19 – Stablecoin then and now

16:59 – Build vs. buy

20:20 – How to operationalize the new

24:12 – Replace vs. rebuild financial system?

28:26 – Thoughts on bitcoin

30:17 – Handling skepticism, “religious wars”

32:30 – Innovation vs. inertia, taking risks

34:07 – The future of crypto x TradFi

Quantum computing and blockchains: Let’s match the urgency to the actual threats

Justin Thaler

Timelines to a cryptographically relevant quantum computer are frequently overstated in press releases, media, and elsewhere — leading to calls for urgent, wholesale transitions to post-quantum cryptography.

But these calls often ignore the costs and risks of premature migration, and also overlook more salient security issues (like bugs).

So in this piece, Thaler clarifies common misconceptions about quantum threats to cryptography — covering encryption, signatures, and zero-knowledge proofs — with a special focus on implications for blockchains. He begins by addressing the question of: Where are we, really, on timing — especially given several high-profile claims out there?

This week, prediction market Kalshi announced data partnerships with two different media outlets: CNN and CNBC — with the goal of helping share “unfiltered, accurate, and market-driven” data on content such as news, politics, culture, and weather.

For more on how media can embrace prediction markets and what’s possible, see our previous explainer on prediction markets including many broader use cases; part of the discussion on media specifically excerpted below:

On AI, crypto, and how network effects power everything

Why do some consumer products explode into networks that reshape the internet, while others fade away? General partners Chris Dixon and Anish Acharya explain how composability, network effects, and the new economics of AI are changing the game for consumer startups.

The two discuss what it takes to build enduring consumer apps, how tools evolve into networks — and why niche communities like early crypto and open source movements can trigger massive technological shifts.

0:33 Power of networks & network effects

2:08 Composability, open source growth

5:35 Rise of consumer tools & networks

6:50 Advice for founders

10:08 Brand, pricing, defensibility

14:58 Movements, niche communities, more

19:57 The impact of timing

21:02 Second-order implications?

24:06 “Narrow startups” & platform shifts

30:55 Native vs. skeuomorphic tech

34:20 New art media & prompt engineering

36:54 Open source AI, future of tech

