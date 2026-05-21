a16z crypto

a16z crypto

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DH Kim's avatar
DH Kim
16h

I’m happy to read this kind of article from a16z crypto — one that understands the real value of blockchain for capital markets, rather than the hype-driven narrative or the hypocritical version of capitalism often surrounding the industry.

The true potential of blockchain is not speculation. It is the redesign of financial market infrastructure: improving transparency, reducing friction and social costs, enabling more efficient capital formation, and creating structurally better settlement and custodial systems.

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Jacobus Johannes Joubert's avatar
Jacobus Johannes Joubert
2d

Can you assist me or find out what is the reason why I can't extract my wallet to imtoken

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