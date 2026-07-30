a16z crypto

a16z crypto

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Stuart's avatar
Stuart
3d

Thanks for dropping this into my feed.

Very helpful & timing is great - my startup needs to solve for this problem in the next 6 months.

Any insights into which states might adopt next would be appreciated.

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Tristan Doberhaus's avatar
Tristan Doberhaus
4d

Tokenized Sovereignty sounds pretty good.

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