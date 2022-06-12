1. The question (and answers): Setting up DAOs, how now?

Miles Jennings, David Kerr

An essential tool for achieving the benefits of web3, DAOs (decentralized autonomous organizations) enable more equitable ownership among stakeholders, reduced censorship, and greater diversity through decentralization. They come in many flavors to serve different community interests, but the question is how do these new organizations exist as legal entities? Especially since there’s no one-size-fits-all approach. So a16z crypto general counsel Miles Jennings, with David Kerr of Cowrie, not only summarize the options out there – but also continue to advance the field by analyzing the many legal, tax, and operations questions involved. They offer a 4-step guide to help builders think through DAO entity selection as part of their ongoing series.

2. Checklist: Smarter contracts — toward more secure web3 development

Andy Beal, Nassim Eddequiouaq, Riyaz Faizullabhoy, Christian Seifert

Many web3 hacks could be preventable with more emphasis on smart contract security. Just as in every other field of critical software (kernel, firmware, etc.), it’s imperative to have security built-in, from the start, and across the entire smart contract development lifecycle: from design and testing to deployment and maintenance. The authors share a simple, actionable ‘checklist manifesto’ with 8 security considerations to help builders ward off hacks in smart contract development and deployment. But remember: security is never just a simple matter of ticking boxes in a simple checklist to manage complexity!

