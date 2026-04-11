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TRADE CRAFTERS's avatar
TRADE CRAFTERS
2d

Perps are what happens when you take the purest human trading impulse, directional conviction with leverage, and strip away every mechanism that used to slow it down. No expiry, no strike selection, no rolling. Just the trade and the clock. The 0DTE crowd figured this out in equities and now the infrastructure is being built around what they already wanted to do. The question of whether value accrues at the exchange layer or the distribution layer is the same question the NYSE and Robinhood already answered, and the exchange lost. History doesn't repeat but the plumbing usually does.

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Beyond The Coin's avatar
Beyond The Coin
4h

The DEX perp number is the one that matters most here — 346% YoY growth on a base that was already non-trivial. The shift from CEX to onchain isn't just a tech preference, it's a credit risk response. After FTX, serious traders started pricing counterparty risk differently. DEX perps solved the "my collateral doesn't disappear overnight" problem. The RWA angle on Hyperliquid is interesting too — equities and commodities as underlying assets means traditional macro traders are now one step away from using these rails. The 7.8% CEX parity metric probably hits 20% within 18 months. What's your read on whether regulatory clarity (the CLARITY Act specifically) accelerates or slows that migration?

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