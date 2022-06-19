1. Auction design for web3

Scott Kominers, Tim Roughgarden, Sonal Chokshi

Auctions are used in web3 for everything from NFT drops to block space itself -- as auctions, simply put, are ways of allocating scarce resources. But how does mechanism design work, in both theory and practice, when it comes to such permissionless contexts? Two of the top experts in these and related areas provide a quick overview of auction types, incentive design choices, and much more in the latest episode of ‘web3 with a16z’... Including sharing the nuances of “gas wars” and market-clearing prices; a quick explainer on EIP-1559; and tradeoffs plus principles for builders to consider.

listen to this episode of ‘web3 with a16z’

2. Research reads

3. Building blocks: explore trackers



…chicken selfies (h/t @skominers)

--Sonal Chokshi with Sam Ragsdale, Eddy Lazzarin, and a16z crypto team

You’re receiving this newsletter since you signed up for it on our website(s) or elsewhere (you may opt out using the ‘unsubscribe’ link below). Please note that this newsletter is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. Furthermore, the content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors in any a16z funds. This newsletter may link to other websites or other information obtained from third-party sources, but a16z has not independently verified nor makes any representations about the current and enduring accuracy of such information. Please see a16z.com/disclosures for additional important details, including link to list of investments.