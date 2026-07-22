a16z crypto

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Anas Bakrim's avatar
Anas Bakrim
4d

if it doesn't happen this year it'll be next year. democrats need to be convinced as this seems the major bottleneck

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Christian Cervin's avatar
Christian Cervin
3d

Even the constitution has 27 amendments… To be a congressman or senator and have my name attached to the clarity act would be the pinnacle for a life of service well lived. Pass the act.

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