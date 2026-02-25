a16z crypto

18h

Strong framing. The Jevons analogy is directionally persuasive — especially on cost compression and expanded access.

But in finance, the paradox only activates under very specific conditions:

- Stablecoins are legally treated as payments infrastructure

- Banks are allowed to integrate them at scale

- Cross-border usage is politically tolerated

And that’s not a technological question. It’s a sovereignty one.

The paradox only works if regulators allow scale.

Stablecoins aren’t coal. They’re dollar liabilities.

So the real expansion question becomes: who controls the new infrastructure layer?

Coal never faced a run dynamic. Money does.

If friction collapses, velocity rises. If velocity rises, systemic stress propagates faster.

Efficiency in energy scales consumption. Efficiency in money scales liquidity risk — unless governance scales with it.

Curious how you see lender-of-last-resort dynamics evolving if on-chain dollar balances become globally systemic.

17h

A very, very interesting read. Stablecoins are about to reshape everything about the financial infrastructure.

