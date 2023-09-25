📖 Deep dive: How Machiavellian principles could help fix decentralized governance

Miles Jennings

Whatever you make of Renaissance-era Italian philosopher and political operator Niccolo Machiavelli (who inspired the word “Machiavellian” for better or worse), many of the principles he explored in his writings remain relevant today. For instance, we can see echoes of such principles -- on leadership and the preservation of political liberty -- in both the Federalist Papers and design of the U.S. Constitution.

But several Machiavellian principles can also be applied to fix decentralized governance, particularly issues with DAOs (decentralized autonomous organizations) in web3. How? Because Machiavelli’s philosophy during that time was developed with a very pragmatic understanding of the struggle for social power, as well as the premise that no mechanism exists to guarantee virtuous actions. And while most DAOs have developed, as a first step, simplified models of governance based on direct democracy, indirect democracy, and corporate governance -- these approaches have failed to overcome the complex sociopolitical realities involved in decentralized governance.

So in this set of articles, Jennings examines issues facing DAOs today; and outlines current solutions such as subDAOs, delegate programs, governance minimization, and others, as well as their limitations. Jennings then shares how 4 Machiavellian principles can help design more effective DAOs and better decentralized governance, including minimizing governance and checking-and-balancing the leadership class.

read more on Machiavelli for DAOs:

…Principles for Fixing Decentralized Governance (part 1)

…Designing Effective Decentralized Governance (part 2)

share on: Twitter | Farcaster | LinkedIn



see also:

“a16z suggests Machiavelli to fix decentralized governance”, by Ana Paula Pereira in Cointelegraph

“Lightspeed Democracy: What web3 organizations can learn from the history of governance”, by Andrew Hall and Porter Smith on a16zcrypto.com

🇬🇧 Announcing: Crypto Startup School goes to London

Jason Rosenthal

Crypto Startup School (CSS) is our popular accelerator program for early-stage companies, providing expert guidance, capital, and resources tailored for crypto founders. Focusing on speeding up the path to product-market fit for participating companies, the 12-week program will next take place from March-June 2024 -- in person, in London -- following the opening of a16z’s new London office this fall.

We’re searching for founders intent on taking big, bold swings in crypto/ web3, so applicants should be builders who are developing a crypto product, or interested in learning a web3 programming language to do so. For more on how to apply, go here. Applications for CSS London close October 20!

learn more

share on: Twitter | Farcaster | LinkedIn | Instagram

see also: The a16z Crypto Startup School playlist, 2023

🎨 Resources: NFT Day every day

Last week marked the 5-year anniversary of the NFT, when Dieter Shirley (chief technology officer at Dapper Labs) introduced the ERC-721 token standard that defines many NFTs today. Since then, these tokens have become an internet-native unit of digital ownership -- representing art, media, intellectual property, real estate, and much more. Communities around the world commemorated "International NFT Day" on September 20 with mints, meetups, and other activities; so we’re sharing select resources on NFTs for creators and others, from our archives, below:

…stories as told by NFT artists --

…NFT resources & tools for creators --

…NFTs, the why and what use cases --





cash or… credit?

-- Sonal Chokshi, Robert Hackett, and a16z crypto teams



You’re receiving this newsletter because you signed up for it on our websites, at an event, or elsewhere (you can opt out any time using the ‘unsubscribe’ link below). This newsletter is provided for informational purposes only, and should NOT be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. Furthermore, the content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors in any a16z funds. Please see a16z.com/disclosures for additional important details, including link to list of investments.