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Sanjeev Kumar's avatar
Sanjeev Kumar
4d

The most beautiful irony in tech: ads built the free internet → that internet trained LLMs → LLMs killed ads. The business model just broke. x402 and MPP are replacing it — open protocols + stablecoins, 28 years after HTTP 402 was left unfinished.

Great article !

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Pawel Jozefiak's avatar
Pawel Jozefiak
2d

The stablecoin-as-micropayment-layer argument is the first thing that actually explains how agentic commerce clears the checkout problem. Ran a real-money purchasing experiment across four stores last week. Zero transactions completed - three on Cloudflare/CAPTCHA, one on payment iframe failures. The bottleneck isn't the agent's reasoning. It's that the entire checkout stack was built assuming a human with a browser. Open protocols at the payment layer are the structural fix. The x402 angle is interesting because it's protocol-level, not dependent on any one merchant implementing a new API. The question is adoption timeline.

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