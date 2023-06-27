1. New book: on the past, present, future of the internet; fostering creativity & entrepreneurship

The internet of today is a far cry from its early promise as a decentralized, democratic network of creativity and innovation; in the past decade, it’s fallen under the control of just a few big tech companies. But in the forthcoming new book Read Write Own: Building the Next Era of the Internet (Random House, March 2024) Andreessen Horowitz general partner & a16z crypto founding partner Chris Dixon argues that the dream of an open network for fostering creativity and entrepreneurship doesn’t have to die…



Drawing from his first-hand observations, mental models, and experiences over a 25-year career in the tech industry, Dixon shows how the internet has undergone three distinct eras — and how we’re now entering an era in which blockchain networks can democratize ownership, granting power and economic benefits to the participants in the network (not just to massive corporations). Dixon takes controversial questions head on in the book — including policy and regulatory topics — and he also makes a crucial distinction between “The Computer vs. The Casino” (that is, the currency-based speculation that hurts public perception of crypto and undermines its true potential).

The book goes deeper into other intersecting trends as well: AI, social networks, finance, media businesses, collaborative creation, video games, virtual worlds, and more. Whether business leader, artist, creator, entrepreneur, internet user, or just the tech-curious — Read Write Own is a must-read for anyone seeking to understand where we’ve been and where we’re going.



2. Recommendations: What else we’re reading (and playing) this summer

In a now-annual (and semi-annual) tradition, we’re sharing what various a16z crypto team members are reading, playing, and recommending this summer 2023. The list covers creativity for all, to bit twiddling… with a few vacation-worthy fantasy reads in between.

And while there are always repeat mentions in our lists and across years (see also the team’s winter ‘22 and summer ‘22 lists, as well as lists from seasons past) — it’s fun to see which books appear or re-appear in the zeitgeist at a particular moment in time. This time? Repeats included Peter Attia’s frameworks for longer living, Outlive; Susanna Clarke’s magical-realist wizarding tome Jonathan Strange and Mr. Norrell; and Gabrielle Zevin’s novel on gaming and friendship Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow.



3. Resources: Keeping up with the… crypto policy

It’s become clear over the last year that blockchains and the software movement around them (often called crypto or web3) can only succeed with a clear regulatory regime that provides an open pathway for startups, while also protecting consumers from fraud and manipulation. Such regulation should be aimed at stamping out the “casino” culture that’s developed around crypto — while allowing constructive applications to reach their full potential.

To keep up or catch up on all things crypto policy & regulation — from useful frameworks and briefs to recent moves and news — be sure to check out the following updates and resources from us:

-- Sonal Chokshi, Stephanie Zinn, and a16z crypto teams



