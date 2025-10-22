2025 is the year the world came onchain.

When we launched our first State of Crypto report three years ago, the total crypto market was worth about half what it is today. Blockchains were much slower, more expensive, and less reliable. The industry was still in its adolescence.

Since then, crypto builders weathered a major market drawdown and political uncertainty — but the advances they made are now paying off. Today, crypto is becoming a meaningful part of the modern economy:

Stablecoins power $46 trillion in annual transactions ($9 trillion, adjusted) , rivaling Visa and PayPal

Blockchains now process 3,400 transactions/second in aggregate

In DeFi, 20% of spot crypto trading now happens on decentralized exchanges

Crypto exchange-traded products now hold $175 billion in onchain assets

Check out the report and key takeaways

FOLLOW THE DATA

Explore the metrics that matter: Introducing the new ‘State of Crypto’ dashboard

The State of Crypto dashboard is designed to be an evergreen resource for tracking the progress of the crypto ecosystem, with metrics like stablecoin volume, mobile wallet users, ETF flows, and proprietary data on builder activity across blockchains and categories. The crypto market moves fast, and key metrics shift just as quickly, so the dashboard captures how the landscape continues to evolve.

Explore the dashboard here

DEEP DIVE DISCUSSION

‘Unmistakable signs of mainstreaming:’ on this year’s most — and least — surprising trends

This year’s report features new insights, from job market shifts into and out of the industry to trends in global crypto adoption.

The latest episode of web3 with a16z goes into the data and themes with the authors of the report: Head of Data and Fund Strategy Daren Matsuoka, CTO Eddy Lazzarin, and editor Robert Hackett.

They discuss stablecoins’ big year, the inevitability of blockchain privacy, and the state of Bitcoin’s store-of-value narrative. They also dig into the regulatory vibe shift, crypto’s mainstreaming, and the use cases bringing more people into the space: prediction markets, perpetual futures, and tokenized real-world assets.

Key moments:

02:39 Overview of the 2025 State of Crypto report

05:04 The evolution and mainstreaming of crypto

08:27 Crypto’s market cycles and all-time highs

12:08 The price-innovation cycle

15:40 Memecoins, stablecoins, and entrepreneurship

17:25 AI and attracting tech talent

21:18 Crypto adoption and user metrics

26:58 Airdrops, farming, and changing metas

31:24 Bitcoin’s resurgence as a store of value

42:09 Institutional adoption and market dynamics

50:08 The evolution of stablecoins

54:20 The growing role of stablecoins in the global economy

01:00:54 The importance of privacy in crypto

01:08:46 Tokenization of real-world assets

01:20:46 Perpetual futures and prediction markets

01:29:41 Outlook for the future

🎧 Further listening: Hear more about the state of crypto from Eddy and Daren on Bankless

📊 Further reading: Check out past reports from 2022, 2023, and 2024

— a16z crypto editorial team

You’re receiving this newsletter because you signed up for it on our websites, at an event, or elsewhere (you can opt out any time using the ‘unsubscribe’ link below). This newsletter is provided for informational purposes only, and should NOT be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. This newsletter may link to other websites or other information obtained from third-party sources — a16z has not independently verified nor makes any representations about the current or enduring accuracy of such information. Furthermore, the content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors in any a16z funds. Please see a16z.com/disclosures for additional important details, including link to list of investments.