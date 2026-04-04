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Obsidian Enoch's avatar
Obsidian Enoch
13h

Smart contracts are not a substitute for legal architecture.

If DAOs want to govern real capital, sign real contracts, protect real participants, and survive contact with the real world, they need a legal form that actually fits token-based governance.

That is why DUNA matters.

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TRADE CRAFTERS's avatar
TRADE CRAFTERS
1d

This reads like what happens when a market finally gets rules after trading in pure narrative for too long. For years, DAOs operated like price action without structure—movement, participation, coordination—but no real framework to anchor accountability. It worked… until it didn’t.

Because eventually, capital asks a simple question: who’s responsible when something breaks? If there’s no answer, liquidity pulls back. Not out of ideology, just survival.

What’s interesting here is that this isn’t about killing decentralization, it’s about making it tradable. Markets don’t reward ideas, they reward structures that can hold weight. The moment something can contract, defend itself, and persist under pressure, it stops being a concept and starts being an asset.

You see the same thing on charts. A level becomes meaningful not when it’s drawn, but when it proves it can hold under stress. Until then, it’s just a suggestion.

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