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Ed
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It appears to me that the issue can be framed as: if networks replace companies/corporations, then who/where does liability reside? In order to answer that, i think there is a secondary question that must be answered first. If corporations internalize the costs of “market pricing” as well as production and administrative costs, can they be differentiated and measured? In today’s accounting systems, I don’t think they are. If they are not, then it may be very difficult to identify which network intermediary costs are necessary to establish liability versus those the are not necessary.

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