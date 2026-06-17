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Gregorio Punzano's avatar
Gregorio Punzano
2d

Perhaps the biggest opportunity is not being in the money flow.

It's making the money flow invisible.

The internet won because it made information effortless.

Bitcoin will win when moving value becomes just as natural.

Most people won't even realize they're using it.

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Aaron Ong's avatar
Aaron Ong
3d

The ingenuity of crypto is that the system is supposed to be accretive rather than just extractive.

There's too much bad press highlighting the negatives of Blockchain which I think is unfair. We know bad news travel faster than good news

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