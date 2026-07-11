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Mark McLaughlin's avatar
Mark McLaughlin
2h

Eddy and Miles,

We've launched Fida https://fidaapp.io/, a web3 loyalty solution that enables the next generation of customers pay with brand currencies / tokens.

The deployment uses a LLM-compatible API with token issuance, redemption, liquidity all on chain.

If interested to learn more, please let me know.

Thanks

Mark

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Paul Mak's avatar
Paul Mak
12h

Great read!

We actually wrote this thesis and built the primitive a few years ago.

It’s not just its own native system but a layer for all other games and arcades to deploy ontop of.

Here’s a writeup I published a year ago on the exact mechanisms you’re sharing here.

https://paulmak.substack.com/p/a-sustainable-and-infinitely-scalable

We tested it with a successful beta. Took some learnings and it’s undergoing some upgrades before going live again for main later this year. We would love to share notes and walk you guys through everything.

https://bigarcade.org

https://x.com/bigaarcade

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