a16z crypto

a16z crypto

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Aditya Chintawar's avatar
Aditya Chintawar
5h

Loved every bit of it. Coming from TradFi this is not something new to me but glad the crypto industry is correcting its approach.

I am someone who believes in delivering real value to the customers and not play a token game, this new proof stack makes it an even field for all.

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