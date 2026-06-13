a16z crypto

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Michael Santore's avatar
Michael Santore
15h

As AI shifts from software to a controlled strategic capability, the struggle is no longer about who can use the tool. It is about who controls the sovereign infrastructure of intelligence.

The era of renting intelligence is colliding with the era of owning capability.

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