Miles Lozano
4d

The case for the rails being ready is clear. But the adoption gap isn't a technology problem - it's a trust problem. The communities that create culture and move markets still equate crypto with scams, jpgs, and degens (and maybe now citi fwiw!).

The infrastructure can be flawless and it doesn't matter if the people who actually drive mainstream behavior don't trust it. WhatsApp didn't win because the protocol was better. It won because nobody thought about the protocol at all.

Stablecoins get there when the adoption story stops being about financial institutions and starts being about the people whose behavior actually shifts markets.

Jennifer Roebuck
1d

It is - but it is in the hands of a few small cohorts right now when you think about the real use cases that are scaling. Look under the hood and build with some of the payment tech in crypto that bridge retail usage and we are a little way from adoption. AI agents - yes, we can see that is the first scalable use case. I love the framing of this - caught my attention as a marketing nerd. :)

