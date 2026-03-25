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Dan Koren's avatar
Dan Koren
5hEdited

I respectfully disagree with the message

and with the conclusions of this article.

As an architect and developer of mission

critical real time platforms for telecom

and financial applications, I learned

from direct, first hand experience that

public blockchains are inherently and

fundamentally incapable of delivering

the low latency and high throughput

required for high transaction volumes

subject to strict latency requirements

of telecom and financial applications.

A peak trading day for NYSE listed

stocks sees over 10B transactions.

The number of asks, bids, quotes

and order book updates is more

than an order of magnitude higher.

This means millions of transactions

per second, all requiring very low

if not strictly bounded latencies.

Crypto blockchains are designed

to run relatively slowly. See the

problem?

This article is pure hogwash.

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Jay Berg's avatar
Jay Berg
5h

Sidepit solves this differently, instead of racing to update orders faster, we eliminate the race entirely. Our deterministic auction batches orders so market makers compete on price, not reaction time. No adverse selection, no flash crashes like Oct 10th

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