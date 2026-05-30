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Jeffrey Carter
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As a person who was on the Board of CME when we renegotiated the CFMA in 2000, and a person who traded professionally, I agree wholeheartedly with the points you make. The crude oil market takes into consideration whether the Strait is open or closed, but it cannot be specific enough. Markets are the best way to allocate resources, transfer risk etc. There is an outsized societal benefit to these markets. However, here is a counterpoint with some nuance. Prediction markets in sports are NOT that. They are purely for entertainment. I know advocates say sports books are transferring risk to the prediction market, but that just shows they know how to offload risk. There is no societal benefit to sports betting, and it should be regulated by individual states. That's a bifurcation I would make if I were the CFTC. I would allow for prediction markets in non-sports markets. I'd even say political prediction markets are necessary since they help voters, are more accurate than polls, and help donors allocate capital. However, there is no societal benefit to a prediction market on whether the Browns beat the Jets or if someone has so many yards in a game. Understandably, customer acquisition costs for sports betting are far cheaper than for a bona fide prediction market that has societal benefit and allows for risk to be transferred and resources allocated.

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