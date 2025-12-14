IN THIS EDITION

The real story of stablecoins — as told by Bridge co-founder Zach Abrams and USDC co-creator (now Catena CEO) Sean Neville

Why we think stablecoins will reshape today’s payment landscape, from terminology and use cases to the future of financial infrastructure

How users can maintain agency in a world of AI agents

a16z crypto expands into Asia

The real story of stablecoins

Circle cofounder and USDC co-creator Sean Neville (now CEO of Catena Labs) and Bridge cofounder Zach Abrams (now at Stripe) sit down with host Robert Hackett for a deep dive into the story behind the rise of stablecoins, from how they found product-market fit to the future of payments infrastructure. The idea of “money running at internet speed” wasn’t inevitable — until now.

00:41 — The origins of USDC

01:46 — Why stablecoins are having their moment now

03:16 — Circle’s early product experiments

05:20 — Surviving crypto cycles

06:36 — Bridge: from NFT payments to stablecoins

08:21 — What counts as product-market fit (and why founders rarely “feel” it)

19:59 — Why Bridge joined Stripe

25:19 — Building a new company in the AI age

28:35 — What students should study now

29:28 — Why new payment chains (Tempo & Arc)?

34:55 — Decentralization as imperative

How stablecoins are quietly eating payments

Sam Broner

Stablecoins processed $9 trillion in adjusted transaction volume over the past year — on par with PayPal, and more than half of Visa’s throughput. But what are the different categories of stablecoins, and how can businesses use them?

In this new “whiteboard” explainer, a16z crypto’s Sam Broner walks through three major stablecoin models — fiat-reserve, asset-backed, and yield-bearing — and breaks down how retailers of all sizes, from Walmart to the neighborhood coffee shop, could meaningfully boost margins by switching payment rails.

00:36 — What are stablecoins, and why they’re useful

03:09 — Scenario 1: A neighborhood coffee shop

03:53 — Breakdown of intermediaries: POS → card networks → acquiring banks

07:10 — Scenario 2: Large retailers

09:36 — Doubling profitability: Kroger, Walmart, Chipotle

10:50 — Scenario 3: Cross-border B2B manufacturing payments

11:26 — Comparison of existing rails: cards, ACH, P2P, wires, checks

13:12 — Redefining what “efficiency” means for payments

17:06 — Network effects: Why stablecoin volume already rivals Visa

17:33 — Adoption is happening: everyday users + businesses

17 things we’re excited about for crypto in 2026

In the latest installment of our annual “big ideas” series, we share 17 things that a16z crypto partners (plus a few guest contributors) observe for 2026 on topics ranging from agents and AI; stablecoins, tokenization, and finance; privacy and security; to prediction markets, SNARKs, and more.

How to preserve user agency in a world full of AI agents

Christian Crowley

What happens when interfaces disappear?

For decades, each new interface — from command lines to GUIs to apps to APIs — abstracted away more complexity. But humans always stayed in the loop. AI agents change all that. They don’t just abstract how things get done; they abstract who does them. And as agents start to become more prevalent in crypto systems, founders across the ecosystem are wrestling with the same questions.

If momentum around agents continues, what changes most is the users’ role: they become orchestrators instead of the operators. They set parameters, and then step back as the system runs itself. Unless they intervene, the default state is “on.” Agents act on their behalf, often without prompts or approvals.

This shift could unlock a whole new interface paradigm, but it also brings new challenges: ambiguity, silent failures, and loss of visibility into what’s being done on the user’s behalf.

Crypto gives us the primitives, including verifiable state, composability, and cryptographic trust, to help keep users in control even when they’re no longer “in the loop.” Those same foundations — transparency, auditability, and interoperability — are exactly what agentic systems need to preserve user agency as execution becomes more autonomous.

This piece explores the rise of agentic systems as an opportunity to reimagine what user sovereignty means in a post-interface world. In it, we survey existing tech around:

Agent permissioning frameworks

Intent-based coordination

Privacy-preserving execution

Authenticated delegation

Zero-knowledge agent frameworks

a16z crypto expands to Asia

Asia has become one of the world’s most dynamic centers of crypto activity. South Korea is the second-largest crypto market, with nearly one in three adults owning crypto (outpacing stock investors there); Japan has seen onchain activity grow 120% in the past year; Singapore has one of the world’s highest rates of crypto ownership; and India is ranked first in Chainalysis’s Global Crypto Adoption Index.

That’s why we’re opening our first office in Seoul, South Korea, to better support our portfolio companies as they enter and scale across markets in Asia — from forging strategic partnerships to building strong local communities. And this is just the beginning; over the coming years, we plan to grow our presence in Asia, add new capabilities to support our crypto companies operating there, and keep exploring new ways to expand our geographic footprint.



We also previously shared observations on go-to-market in Asia here:

Partnerships, M&A, and more

Multi-chain crypto wallet Phantom introduces prediction markets, powered by Kalshi

Crypto wallet Valora is joining Stripe, bringing its experience in crypto wallet infrastructure and onchain developer tools to their ongoing crypto efforts

Fact checks and debates

A recent New York Times article attempting to explain stablecoins, and specifically “how stablecoins in your crypto wallet differ from a traditional bank deposit,” is rife with misrepresentations and misdirections, as pointed out by many. See rebuttals here and here:

Kalshi founder’s kombucha test

