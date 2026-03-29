Wall Street isn’t just exploring blockchain anymore. It’s migrating to it.

After years on the sidelines, the institutions that form the backbone of global capital markets — exchanges, clearinghouses, and electronic trading platforms — are moving onchain.

What’s happening right now is the largest infrastructure upgrade in capital markets since the shift to electronic trading thirty years ago.

But most people won’t recognize this shift until it’s already done.

Why now: Velocity changes everything

Every institution moving in this direction believes the same thing — that onchain infrastructure will dramatically increase the velocity of money. History is unambiguous about what that produces.

Think about what electronic trading did in the 1990s: Before ECNs and online brokerages, a trade took minutes to execute, spreads were priced in fractions, and access was gated by geography and capital. Then the infrastructure changed. Spreads collapsed. Commissions fell from $150 to $9.95 to zero. Volume exploded. Retail participation surged. The markets of the 2000s were unrecognizable from those of the 1990s — not just cheaper, but vastly larger.

Tokenization applies that same logic to the entire global financial stack: 24/7 markets, instant settlement, seamless cross-border distribution, fractionalization of assets previously locked behind six-figure minimums, collateral that moves in real time instead of sitting idle overnight. More velocity. More participation. Bigger pie.

But what does tokenization actually mean? A tokenized asset is a digital representation of a real-world asset (RWA) — a Treasury bond, a share of Apple, a real estate deed — recorded on a blockchain as a programmable token. Instead of ownership tracked in a centralized database by a custodian during business hours in one time zone, a tokenized asset lives on-chain: transferable, programmable, and settleable instantly, anywhere in the world, at any time.

Instead of being a derivative, it’s the real thing — with better plumbing.

The institutions are already moving

In December 2025, DTCC received a No-Action Letter from the SEC authorizing it to tokenize real-world assets on approved blockchains. DTCC processed $3.7 quadrillion in transactions in 2024. It is now targeting a production tokenization service for U.S. Treasury securities in H1 2026.

On January 19, 2026, the New York Stock Exchange announced a platform for 24/7 on-chain trading and settlement of U.S. equities and ETFs — fractional shares, instant settlement, stablecoin funding — partnering with BNY and Citi to support tokenized deposits across ICE’s clearinghouses. The world’s most iconic stock exchange is going onchain.

Tradeweb executed the first real-time, fully on-chain financing of U.S. Treasuries against USDC in August 2025 — on a Saturday, outside of traditional settlement windows, alongside Bank of America, Citadel Securities, DTCC, and Virtu Financial. The scope expands every quarter and now includes cross border and intraday settlements. Nasdaq filed its own proposed rule change with the SEC in September 2025.

This is looking more and more like a migration, not a series of isolated experiments.

The hidden tax in the current system

There’s a second force driving all this: The existing market is structured around intermediaries, not markets.

Let’s look at a typical securities transaction: You pay the broker a spread. In an institutional transaction, the prime broker charges for financing. Exchanges and transfer agents take their pieces. The custodian charges for safekeeping. DTCC extracts fees across clearing, netting, and settlement. Even after the U.S. finally moved to T+1 settlement in 2024 — a reform that took decades, because it used to take several days — capital is still locked overnight as a “structural tax” on every participant.

Smart contracts and atomic settlement collapse the above stack. Now, two parties can transact instantly, on-chain, with finality.

The rent extraction in the existing system — its margin — doesn’t disappear… it becomes a new entrant’s opportunity. Their margin, in other words, is YOUR opportunity to build the new rails.

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The final unlock is regulatory clarity — and it’s finally in motion. If current momentum continues, the CLARITY Act could do for traditional finance what the Genius Act already did for the adoption and acceleration of stablecoins.

The guardrails the largest institutions needed are already on the horizon. So what does this mean for builders?

The migration of the world’s financial infrastructure onchain will create demand for entirely new categories of products and services.

The incumbents moving fastest aren’t your competition — they’re your customers. DTCC doesn’t want to build the middleware. NYSE doesn’t want to build the compliance tooling. Tradeweb doesn’t want to build the cross-border distribution layer.

These companies are laying the regulated, institutional-grade foundation. Founders build everything that runs on top of it.

This is the same pattern as the 1990s. The exchanges didn’t build E*TRADE. They didn’t build Bloomberg. They didn’t build the order management systems and prime brokerage platforms that defined the next era. Those were built by founders who saw what was coming.

More participants, faster velocity, lower friction.

More liquidity. Larger markets.

History is clear on where this ends.

The window to build foundational infrastructure in tokenized financial markets is open now. Build accordingly.

Sources: DTCC No-Action Letter · NYSE Tokenized Platform · Tradeweb 24/7 Treasury Repo · CLARITY Act

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