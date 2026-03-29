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Jeffrey Carter's avatar
Jeffrey Carter
2h

This is a great article. Why? Because the explanation is in "plainish" English. When I was on the CME Board (1999-2001), we had very rudimentary electronic trading. Globex was built in 1987. We rebuilt the trading system. I remember when we were so proud that it was doing twenty-five trades per second. Virtually every time we added compute headroom to go faster, it filled up overnight. I don't think words can accurately describe the sea change that happened when trades went from voice to bytes. The rapid disintermediation and the falling of overall costs was immediate for many customers. (not for floor traders unfortunately-->our costs went up!). One point that the article refers to is commission costs collapsing, but it doesn't talk about slippage. Bid/Ask spreads became tighter which also lowers costs.

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Jordan Jackson's avatar
Jordan Jackson
2h

So I whole heartedly agree, and it also makes me think about the mobile shift, with native mobile apps being mostly built by founders, not incumbents.

In your view - what will be the role of front end dapps? And what might those opportunities look like?

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